Jersey Shore staple in Avon-by-the-Sea will reopen in May

It's safe to say there is a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Now, I don't need to remind you what this past year was like for many Jersey Shore businesses. It's been difficult but seeing headlines like this can only make you feel excited about another Jersey Shore summer. LET'S LOCK AND LOAD!

I'll be the first to admit that it's been a tough year without spending time at The Columns. I don't want to be dramatic or anything but It feels like there is a hole in my heart. I miss everything about the "Mansion on the Ocean." Whether it's having a nice meal with family or drunkenly slurping the seafood bisque, I can't wait to step foot once again into the legendary Jersey Shore staple.

With that, The Columns is happy to announce they will be reopening on May 14.

The legendary Pat Roddy Band will be playing that night, too.

They are currently hiring for the summer. They need line cooks, wait staff, security personnel (21 years & older), floor men (18 years & older), and grill people. If you or someone you know might be interested, apply HERE.

The Columns offers top-of-the-line oceanfront dining. They specialize in rehearsal dinners, corporate events, retirement parties, political events, school events, birthday parties, and much more. There are wedding dates currently available for September, October, and November. You can click HERE to learn about their wedding packages.

Good luck to The Columns and I wish them tremendous success this summer! I can't wait for May!

