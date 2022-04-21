Jersey Shore Restaurant Week returns

If you’re a fan of the Jersey Shore restaurant scene or even if you’ve never been, here’s an event to satisfy just about anyone’s taste buds: the Jersey Shore Restaurant Week, which features over 50 of the best restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

From April 22- May 1, you can enjoy a three course meal (appetizer, entrée, dessert) for either $30.22 or $40.22 depending on the restaurant.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week chairman Jim Flynn says,

“The goal for diners is to experience restaurants that they may not have heard about or been to yet and be able to do that at a great price. For restauranteurs, it is an opportunity to at traditionally slow times of the year and to show off their talents to people who haven’t enjoyed their restaurant yet.”

Restaurants participating for the first time include The Black Swan in Asbury Park, Smokie’s Craft BBQ in Bayville, Half Moon in Keansburg, Red Horse by David Burke in Rumson, and The GOAT by David Burke in Union Beach.

The styles of cuisine are varied, as you might expect: everything from Mexican to French, Greek to sushi, Latin to Creole, or German to American.

The menus are varied, as well, with dishes like escargot or burgers, crab legs or steak; there are vegetarian options, too.

Check with the restaurant before you go: some require reservations and some only offer the Restaurant Week prix fixe menu during certain hours.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, go here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals