NJ has a restaurant devoted to pierogis and it’s expanding

Love the doughy, smooth potato-y taste of a pierogi? There's a spot at the Jersey Shore hopelessly devoted to the Eastern European dish that is about to expand to the mainland.

Ever heard of The Pierogie Place? They've already got two boardwalk locations, one in Ocean City and one in Wildwood.

And, this spring, the eatery is reportedly coming to Gloucester County, opening up a spot on the campus of Rowan University in Glassboro, according to 42freeway.com.

It looks like The Pierogie Place is darn close to wowing students, faculty, and visitors with its delightful dumplings, signage and a gorgeous awning already established on Rowan Boulevard (not far from the 7-Eleven in the old Ricci's Hoagies).

Sure, The Pierogie Place serves classic, boiled dumplings, but they also offer sweet varieties, some with fruit!

According to its official Facebook, The Pierogie Place in Glassboro plans to open in March. Can't wait to try it out!

