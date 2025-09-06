NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 6

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 6

Ocean Grove (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between noon and 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:28am - 7:23pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 7:20a		Low
Sat 1:29p		High
Sat 7:36p		Low
Sun 2:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:54a		Low
Sat 12:53p		High
Sat 7:10p		Low
Sun 1:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:08a		Low
Sat 1:05p		High
Sat 7:24p		Low
Sun 1:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:50a		Low
Sat 12:57p		High
Sat 7:06p		Low
Sun 1:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:26a		High
Sat 11:00a		Low
Sat 5:34p		High
Sat 11:16p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:10a		Low
Sat 1:23p		High
Sat 7:27p		Low
Sun 2:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:00a		High
Sat 10:07a		Low
Sat 5:08p		High
Sat 10:23p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:06a		Low
Sat 1:54p		High
Sat 8:25p		Low
Sun 2:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:57a		Low
Sat 12:56p		High
Sat 7:16p		Low
Sun 1:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 7:23a		Low
Sat 1:19p		High
Sat 7:53p		Low
Sun 2:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:03a		Low
Sat 1:05p		High
Sat 7:24p		Low
Sun 1:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:04a		Low
Sat 1:57p		High
Sat 8:26p		Low
Sun 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

