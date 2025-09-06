Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between noon and 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:23pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:20a Low

Sat 1:29p High

Sat 7:36p Low

Sun 2:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:54a Low

Sat 12:53p High

Sat 7:10p Low

Sun 1:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:08a Low

Sat 1:05p High

Sat 7:24p Low

Sun 1:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:50a Low

Sat 12:57p High

Sat 7:06p Low

Sun 1:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:26a High

Sat 11:00a Low

Sat 5:34p High

Sat 11:16p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:10a Low

Sat 1:23p High

Sat 7:27p Low

Sun 2:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:00a High

Sat 10:07a Low

Sat 5:08p High

Sat 10:23p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:06a Low

Sat 1:54p High

Sat 8:25p Low

Sun 2:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:57a Low

Sat 12:56p High

Sat 7:16p Low

Sun 1:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:23a Low

Sat 1:19p High

Sat 7:53p Low

Sun 2:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:03a Low

Sat 1:05p High

Sat 7:24p Low

Sun 1:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:04a Low

Sat 1:57p High

Sat 8:26p Low

Sun 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.

