NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 6
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect between noon and 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:28am - 7:23pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:20a
|Low
Sat 1:29p
|High
Sat 7:36p
|Low
Sun 2:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:54a
|Low
Sat 12:53p
|High
Sat 7:10p
|Low
Sun 1:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:08a
|Low
Sat 1:05p
|High
Sat 7:24p
|Low
Sun 1:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:50a
|Low
Sat 12:57p
|High
Sat 7:06p
|Low
Sun 1:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|High
Sat 11:00a
|Low
Sat 5:34p
|High
Sat 11:16p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:10a
|Low
Sat 1:23p
|High
Sat 7:27p
|Low
Sun 2:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|High
Sat 10:07a
|Low
Sat 5:08p
|High
Sat 10:23p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:06a
|Low
Sat 1:54p
|High
Sat 8:25p
|Low
Sun 2:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:57a
|Low
Sat 12:56p
|High
Sat 7:16p
|Low
Sun 1:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:23a
|Low
Sat 1:19p
|High
Sat 7:53p
|Low
Sun 2:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:03a
|Low
Sat 1:05p
|High
Sat 7:24p
|Low
Sun 1:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:04a
|Low
Sat 1:57p
|High
Sat 8:26p
|Low
Sun 2:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
