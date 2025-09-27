Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

4 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 71° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 6:49pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:25a High

Sat 11:55a Low

Sat 6:16p High

Sun 12:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:29a Low

Sat 5:40p High

Sat 11:58p Low

Sun 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:01a High

Sat 11:43a Low

Sat 5:52p High

Sun 12:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:25a Low

Sat 5:44p High

Sat 11:54p Low

Sun 5:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:30a High

Sat 3:35p Low

Sat 10:21p High

Sun 4:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:27a High

Sat 11:52a Low

Sat 6:28p High

Sun 12:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:04a High

Sat 2:42p Low

Sat 9:55p High

Sun 3:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:06a High

Sat 12:49p Low

Sat 7:14p High

Sun 1:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:32a Low

Sat 6:05p High

Sat 11:51p Low

Sun 5:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:16a High

Sat 12:02p Low

Sat 6:29p High

Sun 12:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:06a High

Sat 11:32a Low

Sat 6:04p High

Sat 11:53p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:15a High

Sat 12:43p Low

Sat 7:02p High

Sun 1:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 16 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia