NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
4 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 6:49pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:25a
|High
Sat 11:55a
|Low
Sat 6:16p
|High
Sun 12:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:29a
|Low
Sat 5:40p
|High
Sat 11:58p
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|High
Sat 11:43a
|Low
Sat 5:52p
|High
Sun 12:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:25a
|Low
Sat 5:44p
|High
Sat 11:54p
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:30a
|High
Sat 3:35p
|Low
Sat 10:21p
|High
Sun 4:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:27a
|High
Sat 11:52a
|Low
Sat 6:28p
|High
Sun 12:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:04a
|High
Sat 2:42p
|Low
Sat 9:55p
|High
Sun 3:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:06a
|High
Sat 12:49p
|Low
Sat 7:14p
|High
Sun 1:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:32a
|Low
Sat 6:05p
|High
Sat 11:51p
|Low
Sun 5:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:16a
|High
Sat 12:02p
|Low
Sat 6:29p
|High
Sun 12:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:06a
|High
Sat 11:32a
|Low
Sat 6:04p
|High
Sat 11:53p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:15a
|High
Sat 12:43p
|Low
Sat 7:02p
|High
Sun 1:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 16 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
