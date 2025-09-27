NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 27

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
4 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature71° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:48am - 6:49pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:25a		High
Sat 11:55a		Low
Sat 6:16p		High
Sun 12:24a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:29a		Low
Sat 5:40p		High
Sat 11:58p		Low
Sun 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:01a		High
Sat 11:43a		Low
Sat 5:52p		High
Sun 12:12a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:25a		Low
Sat 5:44p		High
Sat 11:54p		Low
Sun 5:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:30a		High
Sat 3:35p		Low
Sat 10:21p		High
Sun 4:04a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:27a		High
Sat 11:52a		Low
Sat 6:28p		High
Sun 12:18a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:04a		High
Sat 2:42p		Low
Sat 9:55p		High
Sun 3:11a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:06a		High
Sat 12:49p		Low
Sat 7:14p		High
Sun 1:10a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:32a		Low
Sat 6:05p		High
Sat 11:51p		Low
Sun 5:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:16a		High
Sat 12:02p		Low
Sat 6:29p		High
Sun 12:12a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:06a		High
Sat 11:32a		Low
Sat 6:04p		High
Sat 11:53p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:15a		High
Sat 12:43p		Low
Sat 7:02p		High
Sun 1:05a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 16 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sunrise surfing in Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)
