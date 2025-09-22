The last lifeguard stand is driven off the beach in Seaside Heights The last lifeguard stand is driven off the beach in Seaside Heights (Robert Connor) loading...

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the East

4 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 6:57pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:47a Low

Mon 3:03p High

Mon 8:59p Low

Tue 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:21a Low

Mon 2:27p High

Mon 8:33p Low

Tue 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:35a Low

Mon 2:39p High

Mon 8:47p Low

Tue 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:17a Low

Mon 2:31p High

Mon 8:29p Low

Tue 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:49a High

Mon 12:27p Low

Mon 7:08p High

Tue 12:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:42a Low

Mon 3:01p High

Mon 8:56p Low

Tue 3:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:23a High

Mon 11:34a Low

Mon 6:42p High

Mon 11:46p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:33a Low

Mon 3:33p High

Mon 9:47p Low

Tue 3:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:29a Low

Mon 2:36p High

Mon 8:42p Low

Tue 2:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:55a Low

Mon 2:57p High

Mon 9:09p Low

Tue 3:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:36a Low

Mon 2:43p High

Mon 8:52p Low

Tue 2:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:38a Low

Mon 3:37p High

Mon 9:53p Low

Tue 3:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto