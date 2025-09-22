NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 22

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 22

The last lifeguard stand is driven off the beach in Seaside Heights (Robert Connor)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
4 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:43am - 6:57pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:47a		Low
Mon 3:03p		High
Mon 8:59p		Low
Tue 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:21a		Low
Mon 2:27p		High
Mon 8:33p		Low
Tue 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:35a		Low
Mon 2:39p		High
Mon 8:47p		Low
Tue 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:17a		Low
Mon 2:31p		High
Mon 8:29p		Low
Tue 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:49a		High
Mon 12:27p		Low
Mon 7:08p		High
Tue 12:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:42a		Low
Mon 3:01p		High
Mon 8:56p		Low
Tue 3:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:23a		High
Mon 11:34a		Low
Mon 6:42p		High
Mon 11:46p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:33a		Low
Mon 3:33p		High
Mon 9:47p		Low
Tue 3:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:29a		Low
Mon 2:36p		High
Mon 8:42p		Low
Tue 2:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:55a		Low
Mon 2:57p		High
Mon 9:09p		Low
Tue 3:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:36a		Low
Mon 2:43p		High
Mon 8:52p		Low
Tue 2:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:38a		Low
Mon 3:37p		High
Mon 9:53p		Low
Tue 3:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

