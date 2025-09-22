NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 22
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the East
4 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:43am - 6:57pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:47a
|Low
Mon 3:03p
|High
Mon 8:59p
|Low
Tue 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:21a
|Low
Mon 2:27p
|High
Mon 8:33p
|Low
Tue 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:35a
|Low
Mon 2:39p
|High
Mon 8:47p
|Low
Tue 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:17a
|Low
Mon 2:31p
|High
Mon 8:29p
|Low
Tue 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:49a
|High
Mon 12:27p
|Low
Mon 7:08p
|High
Tue 12:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:42a
|Low
Mon 3:01p
|High
Mon 8:56p
|Low
Tue 3:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:23a
|High
Mon 11:34a
|Low
Mon 6:42p
|High
Mon 11:46p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:33a
|Low
Mon 3:33p
|High
Mon 9:47p
|Low
Tue 3:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:29a
|Low
Mon 2:36p
|High
Mon 8:42p
|Low
Tue 2:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:55a
|Low
Mon 2:57p
|High
Mon 9:09p
|Low
Tue 3:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:36a
|Low
Mon 2:43p
|High
Mon 8:52p
|Low
Tue 2:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:38a
|Low
Mon 3:37p
|High
Mon 9:53p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
