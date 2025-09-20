Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

15 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

13 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 68° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am - 7:00pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 1:36p High

Sat 7:43p Low

Sun 2:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:03a Low

Sat 1:00p High

Sat 7:17p Low

Sun 1:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:17a Low

Sat 1:12p High

Sat 7:31p Low

Sun 1:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:59a Low

Sat 1:04p High

Sat 7:13p Low

Sun 1:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:30a High

Sat 11:09a Low

Sat 5:41p High

Sat 11:23p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:19a Low

Sat 1:33p High

Sat 7:36p Low

Sun 2:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:04a High

Sat 10:16a Low

Sat 5:15p High

Sat 10:30p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:09a Low

Sat 2:04p High

Sat 8:27p Low

Sun 2:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:12a Low

Sat 1:12p High

Sat 7:27p Low

Sun 1:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:33p High

Sat 7:55p Low

Sun 2:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:23a Low

Sat 1:24p High

Sat 7:40p Low

Sun 1:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:19a Low

Sat 2:15p High

Sat 8:37p Low

Sun 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

