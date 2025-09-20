NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 20
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
15 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
13 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:41am - 7:00pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 1:36p
|High
Sat 7:43p
|Low
Sun 2:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:03a
|Low
Sat 1:00p
|High
Sat 7:17p
|Low
Sun 1:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:17a
|Low
Sat 1:12p
|High
Sat 7:31p
|Low
Sun 1:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:59a
|Low
Sat 1:04p
|High
Sat 7:13p
|Low
Sun 1:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:30a
|High
Sat 11:09a
|Low
Sat 5:41p
|High
Sat 11:23p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:19a
|Low
Sat 1:33p
|High
Sat 7:36p
|Low
Sun 2:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:04a
|High
Sat 10:16a
|Low
Sat 5:15p
|High
Sat 10:30p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:09a
|Low
Sat 2:04p
|High
Sat 8:27p
|Low
Sun 2:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:12a
|Low
Sat 1:12p
|High
Sat 7:27p
|Low
Sun 1:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:33p
|High
Sat 7:55p
|Low
Sun 2:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:23a
|Low
Sat 1:24p
|High
Sat 7:40p
|Low
Sun 1:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:19a
|Low
Sat 2:15p
|High
Sat 8:37p
|Low
Sun 2:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
