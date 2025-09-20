NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 20

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 20

Bradley Beach (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
15 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
13 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature68° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:41am - 7:00pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 7:29a		Low
Sat 1:36p		High
Sat 7:43p		Low
Sun 2:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:03a		Low
Sat 1:00p		High
Sat 7:17p		Low
Sun 1:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:17a		Low
Sat 1:12p		High
Sat 7:31p		Low
Sun 1:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:59a		Low
Sat 1:04p		High
Sat 7:13p		Low
Sun 1:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:30a		High
Sat 11:09a		Low
Sat 5:41p		High
Sat 11:23p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:19a		Low
Sat 1:33p		High
Sat 7:36p		Low
Sun 2:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:04a		High
Sat 10:16a		Low
Sat 5:15p		High
Sat 10:30p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:09a		Low
Sat 2:04p		High
Sat 8:27p		Low
Sun 2:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:12a		Low
Sat 1:12p		High
Sat 7:27p		Low
Sun 1:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 7:36a		Low
Sat 1:33p		High
Sat 7:55p		Low
Sun 2:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:23a		Low
Sat 1:24p		High
Sat 7:40p		Low
Sun 1:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:19a		Low
Sat 2:15p		High
Sat 8:37p		Low
Sun 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

