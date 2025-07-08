Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 103 expected. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 82° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:28pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:48a Low

Tue 12:42p High

Tue 7:04p Low

Wed 1:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:22a Low

Tue 12:06p High

Tue 6:38p Low

Wed 1:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:36a Low

Tue 12:18p High

Tue 6:52p Low

Wed 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:18a Low

Tue 12:10p High

Tue 6:34p Low

Wed 1:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:28a Low

Tue 4:47p High

Tue 10:44p Low

Wed 5:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:41a Low

Tue 12:37p High

Tue 6:55p Low

Wed 1:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:35a Low

Tue 4:21p High

Tue 9:51p Low

Wed 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:29a Low

Tue 1:07p High

Tue 7:52p Low

Wed 2:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:23a Low

Tue 12:12p High

Tue 6:46p Low

Wed 1:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:41a Low

Tue 12:30p High

Tue 7:19p Low

Wed 1:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:31a Low

Tue 12:19p High

Tue 6:54p Low

Wed 1:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:33a Low

Tue 1:16p High

Tue 7:55p Low

Wed 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

