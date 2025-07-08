NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 8

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 8

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 103 expected. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature82° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:28pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:48a		Low
Tue 12:42p		High
Tue 7:04p		Low
Wed 1:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:22a		Low
Tue 12:06p		High
Tue 6:38p		Low
Wed 1:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:36a		Low
Tue 12:18p		High
Tue 6:52p		Low
Wed 1:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:18a		Low
Tue 12:10p		High
Tue 6:34p		Low
Wed 1:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:28a		Low
Tue 4:47p		High
Tue 10:44p		Low
Wed 5:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:41a		Low
Tue 12:37p		High
Tue 6:55p		Low
Wed 1:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:35a		Low
Tue 4:21p		High
Tue 9:51p		Low
Wed 5:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:29a		Low
Tue 1:07p		High
Tue 7:52p		Low
Wed 2:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:23a		Low
Tue 12:12p		High
Tue 6:46p		Low
Wed 1:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:41a		Low
Tue 12:30p		High
Tue 7:19p		Low
Wed 1:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:31a		Low
Tue 12:19p		High
Tue 6:54p		Low
Wed 1:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:33a		Low
Tue 1:16p		High
Tue 7:55p		Low
Wed 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

