NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 8
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 103 expected. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:48a
|Low
Tue 12:42p
|High
Tue 7:04p
|Low
Wed 1:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:22a
|Low
Tue 12:06p
|High
Tue 6:38p
|Low
Wed 1:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:36a
|Low
Tue 12:18p
|High
Tue 6:52p
|Low
Wed 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:18a
|Low
Tue 12:10p
|High
Tue 6:34p
|Low
Wed 1:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:28a
|Low
Tue 4:47p
|High
Tue 10:44p
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:41a
|Low
Tue 12:37p
|High
Tue 6:55p
|Low
Wed 1:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:35a
|Low
Tue 4:21p
|High
Tue 9:51p
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:29a
|Low
Tue 1:07p
|High
Tue 7:52p
|Low
Wed 2:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:23a
|Low
Tue 12:12p
|High
Tue 6:46p
|Low
Wed 1:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:41a
|Low
Tue 12:30p
|High
Tue 7:19p
|Low
Wed 1:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:31a
|Low
Tue 12:19p
|High
Tue 6:54p
|Low
Wed 1:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:33a
|Low
Tue 1:16p
|High
Tue 7:55p
|Low
Wed 2:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
