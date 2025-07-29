NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 29
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until Wednesday 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
2 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 98°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:50am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:45a
|High
Tue 12:07p
|Low
Tue 6:01p
|High
Wed 12:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:09a
|High
Tue 11:41a
|Low
Tue 5:25p
|High
Tue 11:46p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:21a
|High
Tue 11:55a
|Low
Tue 5:37p
|High
Wed 12:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:13a
|High
Tue 11:37a
|Low
Tue 5:29p
|High
Tue 11:42p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:50a
|High
Tue 3:47p
|Low
Tue 10:06p
|High
Wed 3:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:52a
|High
Tue 11:58a
|Low
Tue 6:04p
|High
Wed 12:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:24a
|High
Tue 2:54p
|Low
Tue 9:40p
|High
Wed 2:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:26a
|High
Tue 12:46p
|Low
Tue 6:39p
|High
Wed 12:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|High
Tue 11:38a
|Low
Tue 5:39p
|High
Tue 11:43p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:47a
|High
Tue 12:00p
|Low
Tue 6:00p
|High
Wed 12:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|High
Tue 11:41a
|Low
Tue 5:40p
|High
Tue 11:51p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:25a
|High
Tue 12:43p
|Low
Tue 6:39p
|High
Wed 12:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
