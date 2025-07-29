Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until Wednesday 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 1 feet Winds From the Southwest

2 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 84° - 98° Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:14pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:45a High

Tue 12:07p Low

Tue 6:01p High

Wed 12:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:09a High

Tue 11:41a Low

Tue 5:25p High

Tue 11:46p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:21a High

Tue 11:55a Low

Tue 5:37p High

Wed 12:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:13a High

Tue 11:37a Low

Tue 5:29p High

Tue 11:42p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:50a High

Tue 3:47p Low

Tue 10:06p High

Wed 3:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:52a High

Tue 11:58a Low

Tue 6:04p High

Wed 12:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:24a High

Tue 2:54p Low

Tue 9:40p High

Wed 2:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:26a High

Tue 12:46p Low

Tue 6:39p High

Wed 12:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:27a High

Tue 11:38a Low

Tue 5:39p High

Tue 11:43p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:47a High

Tue 12:00p Low

Tue 6:00p High

Wed 12:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:28a High

Tue 11:41a Low

Tue 5:40p High

Tue 11:51p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:25a High

Tue 12:43p Low

Tue 6:39p High

Wed 12:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

