NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 29

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until Wednesday 8 p.m.  Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 1 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
2 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature84° - 98°
Sunrise/Sunset5:50am - 8:14pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:45a		High
Tue 12:07p		Low
Tue 6:01p		High
Wed 12:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:09a		High
Tue 11:41a		Low
Tue 5:25p		High
Tue 11:46p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:21a		High
Tue 11:55a		Low
Tue 5:37p		High
Wed 12:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:13a		High
Tue 11:37a		Low
Tue 5:29p		High
Tue 11:42p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:50a		High
Tue 3:47p		Low
Tue 10:06p		High
Wed 3:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:52a		High
Tue 11:58a		Low
Tue 6:04p		High
Wed 12:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:24a		High
Tue 2:54p		Low
Tue 9:40p		High
Wed 2:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:26a		High
Tue 12:46p		Low
Tue 6:39p		High
Wed 12:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:27a		High
Tue 11:38a		Low
Tue 5:39p		High
Tue 11:43p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:47a		High
Tue 12:00p		Low
Tue 6:00p		High
Wed 12:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:28a		High
Tue 11:41a		Low
Tue 5:40p		High
Tue 11:51p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:25a		High
Tue 12:43p		Low
Tue 6:39p		High
Wed 12:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

