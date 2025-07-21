NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 21

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 21

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Towsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature82° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:43am - 8:21pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:10a		Low
Mon 11:21a		High
Mon 5:41p		Low
Tue 12:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:45a		High
Mon 5:15p		Low
Mon 11:50p		High
Tue 5:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:57a		High
Mon 5:29p		Low
Tue 12:02a		High
Tue 6:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:49a		High
Mon 5:11p		Low
Mon 11:54p		High
Tue 5:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:50a		Low
Mon 3:26p		High
Mon 9:21p		Low
Tue 4:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:05a		Low
Mon 11:11a		High
Mon 5:33p		Low
Tue 12:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:57a		Low
Mon 3:00p		High
Mon 8:28p		Low
Tue 4:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:55a		Low
Mon 11:41a		High
Mon 6:34p		Low
Tue 1:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:48a		High
Mon 5:25p		Low
Tue 12:05a		High
Tue 5:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:16a		Low
Mon 11:06a		High
Mon 5:55p		Low
Tue 12:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:02a		Low
Mon 10:54a		High
Mon 5:38p		Low
Tue 12:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:58a		Low
Mon 11:44a		High
Mon 6:30p		Low
Tue 1:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM