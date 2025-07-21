Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 82° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:21pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:10a Low

Mon 11:21a High

Mon 5:41p Low

Tue 12:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:45a High

Mon 5:15p Low

Mon 11:50p High

Tue 5:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:57a High

Mon 5:29p Low

Tue 12:02a High

Tue 6:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:49a High

Mon 5:11p Low

Mon 11:54p High

Tue 5:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:50a Low

Mon 3:26p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 4:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:05a Low

Mon 11:11a High

Mon 5:33p Low

Tue 12:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:57a Low

Mon 3:00p High

Mon 8:28p Low

Tue 4:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:55a Low

Mon 11:41a High

Mon 6:34p Low

Tue 1:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:48a High

Mon 5:25p Low

Tue 12:05a High

Tue 5:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:16a Low

Mon 11:06a High

Mon 5:55p Low

Tue 12:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:02a Low

Mon 10:54a High

Mon 5:38p Low

Tue 12:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:58a Low

Mon 11:44a High

Mon 6:30p Low

Tue 1:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

