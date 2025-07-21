NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 21
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:10a
|Low
Mon 11:21a
|High
Mon 5:41p
|Low
Tue 12:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:45a
|High
Mon 5:15p
|Low
Mon 11:50p
|High
Tue 5:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:57a
|High
Mon 5:29p
|Low
Tue 12:02a
|High
Tue 6:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:49a
|High
Mon 5:11p
|Low
Mon 11:54p
|High
Tue 5:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:50a
|Low
Mon 3:26p
|High
Mon 9:21p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:05a
|Low
Mon 11:11a
|High
Mon 5:33p
|Low
Tue 12:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:57a
|Low
Mon 3:00p
|High
Mon 8:28p
|Low
Tue 4:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:55a
|Low
Mon 11:41a
|High
Mon 6:34p
|Low
Tue 1:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:48a
|High
Mon 5:25p
|Low
Tue 12:05a
|High
Tue 5:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:16a
|Low
Mon 11:06a
|High
Mon 5:55p
|Low
Tue 12:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:02a
|Low
Mon 10:54a
|High
Mon 5:38p
|Low
Tue 12:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:58a
|Low
Mon 11:44a
|High
Mon 6:30p
|Low
Tue 1:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
