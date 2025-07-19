Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southeast

5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:17a High

Sat 3:32p Low

Sat 10:26p High

Sun 4:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:41a High

Sat 3:06p Low

Sat 9:50p High

Sun 3:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:53a High

Sat 3:20p Low

Sat 10:02p High

Sun 3:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:45a High

Sat 3:02p Low

Sat 9:54p High

Sun 3:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:36a Low

Sat 1:22p High

Sat 7:12p Low

Sun 2:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:10a High

Sat 3:31p Low

Sat 10:24p High

Sun 4:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:43a Low

Sat 12:56p High

Sat 6:19p Low

Sun 2:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:45a High

Sat 4:33p Low

Sat 10:52p High

Sun 4:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:42a High

Sat 3:18p Low

Sat 9:55p High

Sun 3:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:07a High

Sat 3:50p Low

Sat 10:14p High

Sun 4:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:51a High

Sat 3:31p Low

Sat 9:58p High

Sun 3:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:44a High

Sat 4:24p Low

Sat 10:44p High

Sun 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

