NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 19

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 9:17a		High
Sat 3:32p		Low
Sat 10:26p		High
Sun 4:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:41a		High
Sat 3:06p		Low
Sat 9:50p		High
Sun 3:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:53a		High
Sat 3:20p		Low
Sat 10:02p		High
Sun 3:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:45a		High
Sat 3:02p		Low
Sat 9:54p		High
Sun 3:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:36a		Low
Sat 1:22p		High
Sat 7:12p		Low
Sun 2:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:10a		High
Sat 3:31p		Low
Sat 10:24p		High
Sun 4:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:43a		Low
Sat 12:56p		High
Sat 6:19p		Low
Sun 2:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 9:45a		High
Sat 4:33p		Low
Sat 10:52p		High
Sun 4:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:42a		High
Sat 3:18p		Low
Sat 9:55p		High
Sun 3:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 9:07a		High
Sat 3:50p		Low
Sat 10:14p		High
Sun 4:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:51a		High
Sat 3:31p		Low
Sat 9:58p		High
Sun 3:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 9:44a		High
Sat 4:24p		Low
Sat 10:44p		High
Sun 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

