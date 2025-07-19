NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:17a
|High
Sat 3:32p
|Low
Sat 10:26p
|High
Sun 4:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:41a
|High
Sat 3:06p
|Low
Sat 9:50p
|High
Sun 3:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:53a
|High
Sat 3:20p
|Low
Sat 10:02p
|High
Sun 3:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:45a
|High
Sat 3:02p
|Low
Sat 9:54p
|High
Sun 3:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:36a
|Low
Sat 1:22p
|High
Sat 7:12p
|Low
Sun 2:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:10a
|High
Sat 3:31p
|Low
Sat 10:24p
|High
Sun 4:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:43a
|Low
Sat 12:56p
|High
Sat 6:19p
|Low
Sun 2:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:45a
|High
Sat 4:33p
|Low
Sat 10:52p
|High
Sun 4:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:42a
|High
Sat 3:18p
|Low
Sat 9:55p
|High
Sun 3:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:07a
|High
Sat 3:50p
|Low
Sat 10:14p
|High
Sun 4:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:51a
|High
Sat 3:31p
|Low
Sat 9:58p
|High
Sun 3:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:44a
|High
Sat 4:24p
|Low
Sat 10:44p
|High
Sun 4:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TUE: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
