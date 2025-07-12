Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 79°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:37a Low

Sat 3:44p High

Sat 9:44p Low

Sun 4:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:11a Low

Sat 3:08p High

Sat 9:18p Low

Sun 3:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 3:20p High

Sat 9:32p Low

Sun 4:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:07a Low

Sat 3:12p High

Sat 9:14p Low

Sun 3:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:53a High

Sat 1:17p Low

Sat 7:49p High

Sun 1:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:29a Low

Sat 3:32p High

Sat 9:40p Low

Sun 4:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:27a High

Sat 12:24p Low

Sat 7:23p High

Sun 12:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:30a Low

Sat 4:05p High

Sat 10:43p Low

Sun 5:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:18a Low

Sat 3:02p High

Sat 9:30p Low

Sun 3:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:51a Low

Sat 3:29p High

Sat 10:13p Low

Sun 4:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:20a Low

Sat 3:11p High

Sat 9:38p Low

Sun 4:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:25a Low

Sat 4:09p High

Sat 10:43p Low

Sun 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of drizzle early this morning. Areas of fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray