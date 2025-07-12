NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 12

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 12

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:27pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 9:37a		Low
Sat 3:44p		High
Sat 9:44p		Low
Sun 4:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:11a		Low
Sat 3:08p		High
Sat 9:18p		Low
Sun 3:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 3:20p		High
Sat 9:32p		Low
Sun 4:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:07a		Low
Sat 3:12p		High
Sat 9:14p		Low
Sun 3:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:53a		High
Sat 1:17p		Low
Sat 7:49p		High
Sun 1:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:29a		Low
Sat 3:32p		High
Sat 9:40p		Low
Sun 4:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:27a		High
Sat 12:24p		Low
Sat 7:23p		High
Sun 12:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 10:30a		Low
Sat 4:05p		High
Sat 10:43p		Low
Sun 5:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:18a		Low
Sat 3:02p		High
Sat 9:30p		Low
Sun 3:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 9:51a		Low
Sat 3:29p		High
Sat 10:13p		Low
Sun 4:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:20a		Low
Sat 3:11p		High
Sat 9:38p		Low
Sun 4:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 10:25a		Low
Sat 4:09p		High
Sat 10:43p		Low
Sun 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of drizzle early this morning. Areas of fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM