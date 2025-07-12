NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 12
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:37a
|Low
Sat 3:44p
|High
Sat 9:44p
|Low
Sun 4:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:11a
|Low
Sat 3:08p
|High
Sat 9:18p
|Low
Sun 3:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 3:20p
|High
Sat 9:32p
|Low
Sun 4:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:07a
|Low
Sat 3:12p
|High
Sat 9:14p
|Low
Sun 3:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:53a
|High
Sat 1:17p
|Low
Sat 7:49p
|High
Sun 1:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:29a
|Low
Sat 3:32p
|High
Sat 9:40p
|Low
Sun 4:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:27a
|High
Sat 12:24p
|Low
Sat 7:23p
|High
Sun 12:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:30a
|Low
Sat 4:05p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:18a
|Low
Sat 3:02p
|High
Sat 9:30p
|Low
Sun 3:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:51a
|Low
Sat 3:29p
|High
Sat 10:13p
|Low
Sun 4:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:20a
|Low
Sat 3:11p
|High
Sat 9:38p
|Low
Sun 4:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:25a
|Low
Sat 4:09p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|Low
Sun 4:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of drizzle early this morning. Areas of fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray
Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt