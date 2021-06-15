Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 82° Winds From the Northwest

7 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

6 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 74°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:05a High

Tue 12:18p Low

Tue 5:57p High

Wed 12:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:29a High

Tue 11:52a Low

Tue 5:21p High

Tue 11:41p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:41a High

Tue 12:06p Low

Tue 5:33p High

Tue 11:55p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:33a High

Tue 11:48a Low

Tue 5:25p High

Tue 11:37p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:10a High

Tue 3:58p Low

Tue 10:02p High

Wed 3:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:11a High

Tue 12:03p Low

Tue 5:49p High

Wed 12:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:44a High

Tue 3:05p Low

Tue 9:36p High

Wed 2:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:49a High

Tue 12:54p Low

Tue 6:24p High

Wed 12:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:45a High

Tue 11:44a Low

Tue 5:28p High

Tue 11:45p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:12a High

Tue 12:16p Low

Tue 5:53p High

Wed 12:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:50a High

Tue 11:46a Low

Tue 5:38p High

Wed 12:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:42a High

Tue 12:51p Low

Tue 6:37p High

Wed 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

