Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
6 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:05a
|High
Tue 12:18p
|Low
Tue 5:57p
|High
Wed 12:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|High
Tue 11:52a
|Low
Tue 5:21p
|High
Tue 11:41p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:41a
|High
Tue 12:06p
|Low
Tue 5:33p
|High
Tue 11:55p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:33a
|High
Tue 11:48a
|Low
Tue 5:25p
|High
Tue 11:37p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:10a
|High
Tue 3:58p
|Low
Tue 10:02p
|High
Wed 3:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:11a
|High
Tue 12:03p
|Low
Tue 5:49p
|High
Wed 12:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:44a
|High
Tue 3:05p
|Low
Tue 9:36p
|High
Wed 2:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:49a
|High
Tue 12:54p
|Low
Tue 6:24p
|High
Wed 12:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:45a
|High
Tue 11:44a
|Low
Tue 5:28p
|High
Tue 11:45p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:12a
|High
Tue 12:16p
|Low
Tue 5:53p
|High
Wed 12:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:50a
|High
Tue 11:46a
|Low
Tue 5:38p
|High
Wed 12:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:42a
|High
Tue 12:51p
|Low
Tue 6:37p
|High
Wed 1:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT...W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT...W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).