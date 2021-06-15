Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature70° - 82°
WindsFrom the Northwest
7 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
6 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:05a		High
Tue 12:18p		Low
Tue 5:57p		High
Wed 12:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:29a		High
Tue 11:52a		Low
Tue 5:21p		High
Tue 11:41p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:41a		High
Tue 12:06p		Low
Tue 5:33p		High
Tue 11:55p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:33a		High
Tue 11:48a		Low
Tue 5:25p		High
Tue 11:37p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:10a		High
Tue 3:58p		Low
Tue 10:02p		High
Wed 3:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:11a		High
Tue 12:03p		Low
Tue 5:49p		High
Wed 12:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:44a		High
Tue 3:05p		Low
Tue 9:36p		High
Wed 2:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:49a		High
Tue 12:54p		Low
Tue 6:24p		High
Wed 12:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:45a		High
Tue 11:44a		Low
Tue 5:28p		High
Tue 11:45p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:12a		High
Tue 12:16p		Low
Tue 5:53p		High
Wed 12:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:50a		High
Tue 11:46a		Low
Tue 5:38p		High
Wed 12:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:42a		High
Tue 12:51p		Low
Tue 6:37p		High
Wed 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

