Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

12 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

10 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:04a High

Wed 11:21a Low

Wed 5:27p High

Wed 11:30p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:55a Low

Wed 4:51p High

Wed 11:04p Low

Thu 4:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:09a Low

Wed 5:03p High

Wed 11:18p Low

Thu 5:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:51a Low

Wed 4:55p High

Wed 11:00p Low

Thu 5:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:09a High

Wed 3:01p Low

Wed 9:32p High

Thu 3:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:05a High

Wed 11:16a Low

Wed 5:30p High

Wed 11:25p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:43a High

Wed 2:08p Low

Wed 9:06p High

Thu 2:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:40a High

Wed 12:07p Low

Wed 6:08p High

Thu 12:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:54a Low

Wed 5:03p High

Wed 11:03p Low

Thu 5:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 11:19a Low

Wed 5:26p High

Wed 11:28p Low

Thu 5:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:56a Low

Wed 5:04p High

Wed 11:09p Low

Thu 5:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:40a High

Wed 12:02p Low

Wed 6:04p High

Thu 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

