NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 27

Wildwood Crest (Mike Brandt, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
12 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:04a		High
Wed 11:21a		Low
Wed 5:27p		High
Wed 11:30p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:55a		Low
Wed 4:51p		High
Wed 11:04p		Low
Thu 4:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:09a		Low
Wed 5:03p		High
Wed 11:18p		Low
Thu 5:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:51a		Low
Wed 4:55p		High
Wed 11:00p		Low
Thu 5:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:09a		High
Wed 3:01p		Low
Wed 9:32p		High
Thu 3:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:05a		High
Wed 11:16a		Low
Wed 5:30p		High
Wed 11:25p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:43a		High
Wed 2:08p		Low
Wed 9:06p		High
Thu 2:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:40a		High
Wed 12:07p		Low
Wed 6:08p		High
Thu 12:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:54a		Low
Wed 5:03p		High
Wed 11:03p		Low
Thu 5:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 11:19a		Low
Wed 5:26p		High
Wed 11:28p		Low
Thu 5:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:56a		Low
Wed 5:04p		High
Wed 11:09p		Low
Thu 5:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:40a		High
Wed 12:02p		Low
Wed 6:04p		High
Thu 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

