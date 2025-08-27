NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 27
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
12 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|High
Wed 11:21a
|Low
Wed 5:27p
|High
Wed 11:30p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:55a
|Low
Wed 4:51p
|High
Wed 11:04p
|Low
Thu 4:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:09a
|Low
Wed 5:03p
|High
Wed 11:18p
|Low
Thu 5:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:51a
|Low
Wed 4:55p
|High
Wed 11:00p
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:09a
|High
Wed 3:01p
|Low
Wed 9:32p
|High
Thu 3:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|High
Wed 11:16a
|Low
Wed 5:30p
|High
Wed 11:25p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:43a
|High
Wed 2:08p
|Low
Wed 9:06p
|High
Thu 2:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:40a
|High
Wed 12:07p
|Low
Wed 6:08p
|High
Thu 12:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:54a
|Low
Wed 5:03p
|High
Wed 11:03p
|Low
Thu 5:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 11:19a
|Low
Wed 5:26p
|High
Wed 11:28p
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:56a
|Low
Wed 5:04p
|High
Wed 11:09p
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:40a
|High
Wed 12:02p
|Low
Wed 6:04p
|High
Thu 12:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto