NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 22
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. for large breaking waves of up to 5 feet in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 8 feet
|Winds
|From the North
11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:45pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:51a
|Low
Fri 1:55p
|High
Fri 8:06p
|Low
Sat 2:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:25a
|Low
Fri 1:19p
|High
Fri 7:40p
|Low
Sat 2:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:39a
|Low
Fri 1:31p
|High
Fri 7:54p
|Low
Sat 2:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:21a
|Low
Fri 1:23p
|High
Fri 7:36p
|Low
Sat 2:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:58a
|High
Fri 11:31a
|Low
Fri 6:00p
|High
Fri 11:46p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:39a
|Low
Fri 1:49p
|High
Fri 7:58p
|Low
Sat 2:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:32a
|High
Fri 10:38a
|Low
Fri 5:34p
|High
Fri 10:53p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:31a
|Low
Fri 2:20p
|High
Fri 8:52p
|Low
Sat 3:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:35a
|Low
Fri 1:28p
|High
Fri 7:51p
|Low
Sat 2:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:00a
|Low
Fri 1:48p
|High
Fri 8:22p
|Low
Sat 2:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:42a
|Low
Fri 1:36p
|High
Fri 8:03p
|Low
Sat 2:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:40a
|Low
Fri 2:28p
|High
Fri 8:59p
|Low
Sat 3:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 12 seconds and SE 6 ft at 13 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
