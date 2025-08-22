NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 22

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 22

Sandy Hook looking north towards New York City 8/21/25 (Mike Brandt, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. for large breaking waves of up to 5 feet in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 8 feet
WindsFrom the North
11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:45pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:51a		Low
Fri 1:55p		High
Fri 8:06p		Low
Sat 2:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:25a		Low
Fri 1:19p		High
Fri 7:40p		Low
Sat 2:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:39a		Low
Fri 1:31p		High
Fri 7:54p		Low
Sat 2:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:21a		Low
Fri 1:23p		High
Fri 7:36p		Low
Sat 2:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:58a		High
Fri 11:31a		Low
Fri 6:00p		High
Fri 11:46p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:39a		Low
Fri 1:49p		High
Fri 7:58p		Low
Sat 2:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:32a		High
Fri 10:38a		Low
Fri 5:34p		High
Fri 10:53p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:31a		Low
Fri 2:20p		High
Fri 8:52p		Low
Sat 3:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:35a		Low
Fri 1:28p		High
Fri 7:51p		Low
Sat 2:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:00a		Low
Fri 1:48p		High
Fri 8:22p		Low
Sat 2:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:42a		Low
Fri 1:36p		High
Fri 8:03p		Low
Sat 2:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:40a		Low
Fri 2:28p		High
Fri 8:59p		Low
Sat 3:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 12 seconds and SE 6 ft at 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM