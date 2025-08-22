Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. for large breaking waves of up to 5 feet in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 8 feet Winds From the North

11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:45pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:51a Low

Fri 1:55p High

Fri 8:06p Low

Sat 2:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:25a Low

Fri 1:19p High

Fri 7:40p Low

Sat 2:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:39a Low

Fri 1:31p High

Fri 7:54p Low

Sat 2:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:21a Low

Fri 1:23p High

Fri 7:36p Low

Sat 2:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:58a High

Fri 11:31a Low

Fri 6:00p High

Fri 11:46p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:39a Low

Fri 1:49p High

Fri 7:58p Low

Sat 2:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:32a High

Fri 10:38a Low

Fri 5:34p High

Fri 10:53p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:31a Low

Fri 2:20p High

Fri 8:52p Low

Sat 3:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:35a Low

Fri 1:28p High

Fri 7:51p Low

Sat 2:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:00a Low

Fri 1:48p High

Fri 8:22p Low

Sat 2:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:42a Low

Fri 1:36p High

Fri 8:03p Low

Sat 2:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:40a Low

Fri 2:28p High

Fri 8:59p Low

Sat 3:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 12 seconds and SE 6 ft at 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

