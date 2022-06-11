Jersey Shore island named best NJ summer destination for 2022

The summertime in New Jersey is a staple for not only the tri-state but the east coast.

There are plenty of beaches to visit up and down the coast, but the Jersey Shore is a place people vacation every summer and they come from all over the country.

Now if you were to ask someone from the West Coast about the Jersey Shore, you would most likely hear all about the MTV show, which, in a way, is part of what makes the Jersey Shore just that.

Now step outside of Seaside Heights, Point Pleasant Beach, and Wildwood and think about all of the other shore towns that are not as well known to the outside world, but Jerseyans call home.

Travel Pulse just named every state’s best summer travel destination and before I even went through the list, I knew a Jersey Shore town would be the #1 spot for New Jersey.

Turns out I was right, but my guess on what town was wrong and I’m glad I was.

Long Beach Island was named the best summer destination right here in the Garden State.

LBI is wonderful. It’s very low-key but fit for everyone in your family.

It’s not as loud as the popular boardwalks, but still has that entertainment for the kids at Fantasy Island Amusement Park.

If the kids get bored of the beach, Thundering Surf Waterpark is next door to Fantasy Island and there’s also Adventure Golf mini-golf.

If you’re into shopping, Bay Village has some great little shops and restaurants for you to enjoy.

LBI also has great surf for those that like to bring their board out to the water. And once you cross the bridge onto the island, you’re greeted by Ron Jon Surf Shop.

Whether you surf or not, wearing that famous Ron Jon logo with the city you’re in is almost like an initiation to beach life.

If you love to see a show, the Surflight Theatre offers live performances of shows like The Addams Family Musical, Legally Blonde The Musical, Murder on the Orient Express, and more.

And don’t get me started on the Show Place Ice Cream Parlour.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat and a show, this is the place you want to be, but be prepared, you could be chosen to stand up in front of the whole place and perform yourself.

And now, the famous CHEGG.

It’s called the Chicken or the Egg and it’s the go-to restaurant on the island if you can get in!

One recommendation from, well, everyone, get the wings.

Long Beach Island is full of amazing things to do for tourists and for the locals, I’m not surprised it made the top of the list for New Jersey.

My family used to spend many summers down there growing up and I can’t wait to share the same experiences with my son and family.

Regardless of what beach you're headed to, make sure you're up to date with the beach tag guidelines.

