Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival returns

Another event that had to take a year off due to the pandemic is returning this summer: the Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival will be held at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, Sat. Aug. 14 and Sun. Aug. 15. The hours both days will be 11 AM- 5 PM.

The racetrack’s Facebook page refers to it as its biggest event and will feature close to 20 trucks, serving everything from lobster rolls to empanadas to everything in between, including offerings from:

Cold Stone Creamery

Cousins Maine Lobster

Empanada Beast

Empanada Guy

Five Sisters Food Co.

Four Boys Concessions

House of Cupcakes

Mac Truck NYC

MozzArepas

Playa Bowls

Scala Bakery

Shore Good Eats N Treats

Tacoholics

Tony's Italian Sausage

Torta Truck

Twisted Steaks

Your Sister's Balls.

Brian Skirka, the park’s marketing manager told the Asbury Park Press that as protocols have changed, they decided to bring back some events, "Knock on wood, everything has gone very smoothly from a safety standpoint this season, and therefore we made the decision to host a few outdoor events. "We made the decision in early July to host some second-half-of-the-season events: Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival, Live & Local Music Festival, Classic Car Show & Oldies Day, and BBQ & Craft Beer Festival."

Parking and admission are both free and there will be horse racing both days, as well. Live music will be provided by Chris Morrisy on Saturday and Sunday by Garden State Groove. For more information, visit the racetrack’s website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2021 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

NJ towns and their nicknames