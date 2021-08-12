Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival returns
Another event that had to take a year off due to the pandemic is returning this summer: the Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival will be held at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, Sat. Aug. 14 and Sun. Aug. 15. The hours both days will be 11 AM- 5 PM.
The racetrack’s Facebook page refers to it as its biggest event and will feature close to 20 trucks, serving everything from lobster rolls to empanadas to everything in between, including offerings from:
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Empanada Beast
- Empanada Guy
- Five Sisters Food Co.
- Four Boys Concessions
- House of Cupcakes
- Mac Truck NYC
- MozzArepas
- Playa Bowls
- Scala Bakery
- Shore Good Eats N Treats
- Tacoholics
- Tony's Italian Sausage
- Torta Truck
- Twisted Steaks
- Your Sister's Balls.
Brian Skirka, the park’s marketing manager told the Asbury Park Press that as protocols have changed, they decided to bring back some events, "Knock on wood, everything has gone very smoothly from a safety standpoint this season, and therefore we made the decision to host a few outdoor events. "We made the decision in early July to host some second-half-of-the-season events: Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival, Live & Local Music Festival, Classic Car Show & Oldies Day, and BBQ & Craft Beer Festival."
Parking and admission are both free and there will be horse racing both days, as well. Live music will be provided by Chris Morrisy on Saturday and Sunday by Garden State Groove. For more information, visit the racetrack’s website.
