If you’re looking for something to do in Vineland on Sunday, August 22, you might not want to eat the day before. Food Truck Festival on the Ave is back, baby!

It’s happening at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard that day from 11a.m. until 7p.m.. rain or shine, but let’s hope for shine.

This will be the festival’s fourth year but not consecutively; last year was canceled due to the pandemic.

Now this isn’t just every kind of food imaginable. It’s also live entertainment. But first the food. While the Food Truck Festival’s website officially lists 16 food trucks, nj.com is reporting even more have been added. Here’s their full list:

Bake N Bacon (bacon-inspired dishes)

Battiato's Ice Cream

Beast of the Street (buffalo tostados, fried with filet tips, and other gourmet offerings)

Big Squeeze Lemonade

Black Bird (baked goods)

Butch's BBQ (award-winning BBQ)

Chank's Pizza Cones

Chimney Cake Factory (Hungarian bread treat dessert with ice cream and toppings)

Cousins Maine Lobster (lobster rolls, lobster recipes, and tater tots)

Cow and the Curd (deep-fried cheese curds)

Cubano X-Press (Cuban sandwiches)

Dan's Waffles (bubble waffles with ice cream and sweet topping, various sliders)

G'Day Gourmet (Australian meat pies)

Good Mood (gourmet burgers, wings, and fries)

House of Cupcakes

J.R.'s Hot Dogs

Julio's on Main (Mexican cuisine)

Kona Ice (shaved ice)

Molto Bene Ravioli Co. (various kids of raviolis)

Nick's Roast Beef (roast beef and roast pork)

Pirate Pete's Soda Pop Co. (gourmet soda)

Sierra Juarez Restaurant/Mr. Taco (tacos and other Mexican faire)

The Little Sicilian Riceballs (variety of rice balls)

Top Shelf Mobile Cuisine LLC (lamb chops, filet mignon, and other gourmet offerings)

Twisted Steaks (cheesesteak pretzels)

What does a cheesesteak pretzel taste like? And don’t we all have to find out what a pizza cone is?

So what about that entertainment? There will be a live stage and the schedule is as follows:

12:00 p.m. — Inocente Gonzalez

1 p.m. — Jordan Lively

1:30 p.m. — Nathan Santiago

2 p.m. — The Embassy House of Zion Choir

3 p.m. — Funwave Band

4 p.m. — Louis Vincent

4:30 p.m. — Thomas Burgess

5 p.m. — The KNomadz

6 p.m. — karaoke with DJ Zach Reed

They will even have games and activities for your kids. Also, since this is in Vineland, if you really want to make a day of it you could always go later in the day then take the kids to Delsea Drive-in. It’s New Jersey’s only remaining full-time drive-in movie theater.

Find The Food Truck Festival on the Ave‘s website here. And for more information call 856-794-8653.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.