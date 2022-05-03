One of New Jersey’s largest food truck and craft beer festivals is coming up

And the calendar turns to May and the weather starts getting warmer, more outdoor activities take place in New Jersey, and festivals of all sorts take place.

One such festival is the Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, Sussex County. The festival this year will happen on May 7 and it is held right on the ballfield at the stadium!

There will be over 20 different food trucks and over 100 craft beers.

You can buy flights of beer to sample the various craft brews.

Of course, music is part of the fun!

Games will be provided by NJPlay

All different kinds of food will be available from the 20+ food trucks

The event will be held rain or shine (let’s hope for shine)

Children under 38” are free

Advance tickets are available: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=SKLV_PL_MPV&orgid=54232&pid=9055875#/event/9055875/ticketlist/?view=pricescales&minPrice=5&maxPrice=5&quantity=2&sort=price_scales&ada=false&seatSelection=false&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false

