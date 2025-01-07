Score big: NJ baseball stadium is hiring for 2025 season

⚾ Need a part-time gig this summer in NJ?

⚾ Are you a baseball fan?

⚾ One NJ baseball team is hiring for various positions

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Jersey Shore BlueClaws loading...

LAKEWOOD — If you like baseball and you’re looking for a new job, this is for you.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws will host its annual job fair at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once again, the minor league baseball team of the South Atlantic League and the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to hire a group of hard-working, energetic professionals for a variety of gameday staff positions for the 2025 baseball season.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Jersey Shore BlueClaws loading...

Positions available

There are plenty of positions available in a variety of departments including:

Game Day Operations – Box office, security, parking, bat boys, and boardwalk game attendants

Concourse Level Food and Beverage – Cashiers, food runners, cooks, portable cart operators, picnic attendants, grill cooks and kitchen positions

Suite Level Food and Beverage – Bartenders, suite servers, food runners, and party deck attendants

Back-of-House Food and Beverage – Both day and night-time warehouse positions

Merchandise/Retail – Claws Cove positions

Production – Camera operators, music and audio positions, instant replay, and PA announcer

Promotions – On-field emcee, Claws Crew team members, and mascot performers

Grounds Crew

Clean Team

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Jersey Shore BlueClaws loading...

How to Apply

Interested applicants, ages 16 and older by April 1, should fill out an informational application in advance of the job fair by clicking here.

This is to expedite the process on the day of the event. It is not a substitute for attending the job fair on Jan. 25.

All positions are part-time seasonal positions from April through September for home BlueClaws games, and other events at the stadium.

Nights and weekends are required.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Jersey Shore BlueClaws loading...

On-boarding and training begin in March. Opening night is set for Tuesday, April 8th.

“We have a tremendous group of gameday staff members every season and we look forward to continuing that tradition in 2025,” said BlueClaws General Manager, Bob McLane.

If you have questions, please feel free to send an email.

Play ball!

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom