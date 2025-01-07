Score big: NJ baseball stadium is hiring for 2025 season
⚾ Need a part-time gig this summer in NJ?
⚾ Are you a baseball fan?
⚾ One NJ baseball team is hiring for various positions
LAKEWOOD — If you like baseball and you’re looking for a new job, this is for you.
The Jersey Shore BlueClaws will host its annual job fair at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Once again, the minor league baseball team of the South Atlantic League and the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to hire a group of hard-working, energetic professionals for a variety of gameday staff positions for the 2025 baseball season.
Positions available
There are plenty of positions available in a variety of departments including:
Game Day Operations – Box office, security, parking, bat boys, and boardwalk game attendants
Concourse Level Food and Beverage – Cashiers, food runners, cooks, portable cart operators, picnic attendants, grill cooks and kitchen positions
Suite Level Food and Beverage – Bartenders, suite servers, food runners, and party deck attendants
Back-of-House Food and Beverage – Both day and night-time warehouse positions
Merchandise/Retail – Claws Cove positions
Production – Camera operators, music and audio positions, instant replay, and PA announcer
Promotions – On-field emcee, Claws Crew team members, and mascot performers
Grounds Crew
Clean Team
How to Apply
Interested applicants, ages 16 and older by April 1, should fill out an informational application in advance of the job fair by clicking here.
This is to expedite the process on the day of the event. It is not a substitute for attending the job fair on Jan. 25.
All positions are part-time seasonal positions from April through September for home BlueClaws games, and other events at the stadium.
Nights and weekends are required.
On-boarding and training begin in March. Opening night is set for Tuesday, April 8th.
“We have a tremendous group of gameday staff members every season and we look forward to continuing that tradition in 2025,” said BlueClaws General Manager, Bob McLane.
If you have questions, please feel free to send an email.
Play ball!
