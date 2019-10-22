Jersey native Mohamed Sanu traded from Falcons to Patriots

Imagine one day you're a wide receiver on a 1-6 team with your quarterback out with a sprained ankle, then just like that, you're on the undefeated New England Patriots looking forward to catching passes from Tom Brady. That's what's happened to Mohammed Sanu who was traded out of Atlanta to New England for a second-round draft choice. Since it's the Patriots pick, expect it to be low in the round.

Sanu, who starred at South Brunswick High School and then Rutgers went to Atlanta as a free agent in 2016 after starting his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 33 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown this year for Atlanta. He will be a welcome addition to New England as they needed another wideout.

Sanu gives back to New Jersey by running a free football camp ever summer which my boys attend. Perhaps this year, he can show them a Super Bowl ring like he almost did when the Falcons blew a 28-3 halftime lead to lose the Big Game to those same Pats.

