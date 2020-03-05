Jersey fan’s pictures with rock stars

It's one thing to see your favorite rockers perform, it's another to actually get them to take a picture with you. While interviewing Lawrence Kirsch about his book "For You Original Stories and Photographs by Bruce Springsteen's Legendary Fans," it occurred to me to ask my audience and social media for their favorite pictures that they took with rock stars. Here are some of the many I received:

Photo courtesy of Peter Szewzek

Peter Szewzek: "Here you go Steve Trevelise. I got a call about mid November from a buddy who runs a Limo company office in Monmouth County.He needed a driver. I got to drive Dion DiMucci of Dion and The Belmonts fame, along with his wife from Newark Airport to their home in Manhattan. Traffic was brutal, taking nearly 2 hours. In that time I felt like I was with an old friend I hadn't seen in awhile. What a great guy! Very personable. We had a running conversation mostly on the state of Rock & Roll. The Wanderer, play based on his music comes to The Papermill Theater in Millburn this May. Chances are good we'll get together for dinner. I was asked to drive him again in February 22nd but was out of the area."

Photo courtesy of Allen Foster

Allen Foster: "I have a ton (because it used to be my job), so it's a tough call... but I like this one a lot."

Photo courtesy of Jill Connerton

Jill Connerton: "The Talking Heads back in the late 70s at the Capitol Theatre in Passaic."

Photo courtesy of Bob Levy

Bob Levy

Photo courtesy of Eric Davis

Eric Davis: "Got a ton of them."

Photo courtesy of Carlo Bellario

Carlo Bellario: "Backstage with the Metal God Rob Halford (Judas Priest)."

Photo courtesy of Jerry Rubino

Jerry Rubino: "Bono at The Prudential Center 6/30/18 & Greg Hawkes and Ric Ocasek of The Cars at E.J. Korvette in Paramus in May of 1979."

Suzy Rose Yengo: "Top this, I dare you."

Photo courtesy of Keith Vena

Keith Vena: "Micky Dolenz & Mike Nesmith 3/5/19 (Redbank NJ)."

Photo courtesy of Cindy Zwicker

Cindy Zwicker: "Private party 4 years ago."

Photo courtesy of Patty Mangiante-Thomas

Patty Mangiante-Thomas: "Rod Stewart signing my Boob! I was on steroids just finished chemo & radiation was 60 overweight from all the drugs, just put into remission. Other than the way I look, BEST DAY OF MY LIFE & he invited me to hang out with him backstage after he had me up on stage!"

Photo courtesy of Jay Goldenberg

Jay Goldenberg: "My son years ago in NJ with the man considered the greatest American songwriter ever. Jimmy Webb. We actually got to leave the venue with Jimmy and walk him to his awaiting vehicle."

Photo courtesy of Pete Thompson

Pete Thompson: "I was in the pit for Bruce Springsteen at the WFC in 2012...literally clapped him on the shoulder as he walked right by...best picture I got while trying to remember to breathe..!"

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: