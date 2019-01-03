Jersey comedy show sells out in less than 3 hours

Talk about your quick sell out. A comedy show featuring Pete Davidson and John Mulaney planned for Thursday Jan 13 at the State Theatre sold out in less than 3 hours!

Tickets went on sale at noon today for $48 dollars and as of 3 PM, were sold out.

Davidson , a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and comedian, who was engaged to pop superstar Ariana Grande revealed in a comedy set in Boston on New Year's Eve that Louis CK, "had major problems with him" when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

Mulaney, 36, had his own TBS sitcom, 'The John Mulaney Show,' back in 2014 and has since released several Netflix comedy specials. He's also been a writer and guest star on “Saturday Night Live.”

The theatre’s website has an important notice though, " No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the John Mulaney and Pete Davidson show. During the performance State Theatre New Jersey will be a mobile phone-free zone provided by Yondr . Upon arrival, your phone will be placed in a pouch which you will keep with you throughout the night. The pouches will be unlocked at the end of the show. If needed, you will be able to use your phone outside of the venue in a designated area. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately escorted out of the building. We appreciate your cooperation to help us create the best distraction-free listening environment for all in attendance."

