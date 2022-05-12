NJ man, 28, admits to stabbing death of college student roommate

JERSEY CITY — A 28-year-old city resident has admitted to the stabbing death of his 23-year-old roommate nearly two years ago.

Tong Cheng pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Wednesday.

On August 8, 2020, the Jersey City Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious condition at an apartment on New York Avenue near Hutton Street.

Yuting Ge was found in the apartment that the two men shared, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

Ge was a student at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Cheng is an alumnus of Stevens Institute of Technology Graduate School.

He was arrested at a hotel in Weehawken, two days later.

When Cheng is sentenced in late July, the state will recommend a sentence of 30 years in prison, subject to the No Early Release Act.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

