ELIZABETH — A Jersey City man will be in his mid-70s before he is eligible for parole in the killing of an Elizabeth resident on a city street more than three years ago.

The full prison term handed down last week to Anthony Reciofigeroa, 28, was 55 years, according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.

Reciofigeroa was convicted on June 9 of murder and two counts of weapons possession, including for an unlawful purpose, for the July 6, 2019 shooting of Carlos Rodriguez, 19.

Get our free mobile app

Rodriguez was found on the sidewalk by Elizabeth police and transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he died the following day.

Union County Superior Court Judge John Deitch also sentenced Reciofigeroa to eight-year prison terms with four years of parole ineligibility on each of the weapons offenses, but ordered those penalties to be served concurrently with the murder sentence.

Reciofigeroa was not immediately arrested following the incident, but was captured nearly two months later in Vermont, according to authorities.

At the time of this past June's verdict, why Reciofigeroa had fled to Vermont was unclear, but local news reports said he had been arrested there on drug and gun charges about a week before being charged with Rodriguez's murder.

Prior to that, Reciofigeroa had a lengthy rap sheet both in Vermont and New Jersey.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers