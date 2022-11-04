Jersey City man charged with sexual assault of woman he met at bar

HOBOKEN — A Jersey City man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a bar over the summer.

Authorities arrested Kenny Arceda, 23, on Thursday in West Orange.

The crime occurred in the early hours of Aug. 4 in the vestibule area of a building on the 100 block of Washington Street in Hoboken, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The 20-year-old victim apparently knew Arceda, whom she had previously met at a Hoboken bar, prosecutors said.

Arceda was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

The state filed a detention motion, which is tentatively scheduled to be heard on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

