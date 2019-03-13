Jersey bites! Food! What did you think? — #SpeakingPodcast

Join me and my podcast/event co-host Jessica Gibson behind the scenes at the Annual Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association event for a conversation with Jersey author Deb Smith.

She's an entertaining blogger and knows Jersey food up and down the state. Of course we have a couple awkward moments when I ask questions she isn't sure how to answer, but as you know, I live in the awkward. Jessica of course provides the much needed balance in the conversation.

Enjoy!

