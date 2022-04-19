CAMDEN — Charges have been filed in connection with a 2013 cold case homicide.

Duane Parker, 58, of Camden, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder and first-degree robbery in the fatal stabbing of 57-year-old Timothy Appling, also of Camden.

On December 14, 2013, police arrived at Broadway and Atlantic Avenue and found the victim bleeding on the ground. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, detectives recovered DNA evidence from Appling's fingernails, but no potential matches for the source of the DNA were found at the time.

Witnesses also told detectives that a man called "Park" or "Parks" with a scar on his forehead had been the person who robbed and assaulted Appling.

The case went cold until January 2020, when detectives were notified that the Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS, had hit on Duane Parker as a potential match.

It turned out Parker had a scar on his forehead consistent with the scar described by the witness.

A more recent DNA sample was collected from Parker for analysis.

In December of 2021, the New Jersey State Police Laboratory confirmed Parker was the source of the DNA collected from the victim's fingernails.

Parker is currently in state prison on unrelated charges.

A detention hearing will be scheduled for a future date.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

