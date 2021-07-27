Jail officer from Ocean, NJ admits to shoplifting from stores

A longtime Monmouth County Corrections officer has admitted to stealing more than a thousand dollars' worth of merchandise at stores, often while wearing her work uniform.

Suzanne Simone, 53, of Ocean Township, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree shoplifting in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Simone had “skip scanned” items in multiple trips to Target and Home Depot stores in Ocean Township and West Long Branch, according to prosecutors, scanning cheaper items at the self checkout while quietly stealing more expensive ones.

After serving in her position for 22-years, Simone is currently suspended from work at the jail.

She has been banned from both public office in-state and from both stores, respectively.

When sentenced on September 24, Simone is expected to receive non-custodial probation. She also has to repay the stores for the $1,320.90 in stolen goods.

