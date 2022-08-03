Jackson resident Jimmy Youmans lost his job at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to take the risk of competing in cornhole, a popular backyard game, as a full-time gig.

This week, at 25 years old and less than two years after making that decision, he's in South Carolina competing in the World Championships of the American Cornhole League, ranked as the 11th best player in the world. He's ranked 1st in New Jersey and the Northeast region.

"If I win everything, I could probably earn about $40,000," Youmans told New Jersey 101.5.

On Thursday, Youmans participates in the pro singles tournament, looking to earn enough points to move up in the national rankings, and defeat every opponent so that he's among the final four that will air nationally on ESPN on Saturday.

He's also taking part in the pro doubles tournament on Friday, with a partner from Mississippi — competition among the final teams will air on ESPN on Sunday. And as part of the charity event SuperHole, he'll toss bags with singer-songwriter Ben Rector.

Only the top 8 men in the nation and top 8 women in the nation make the cut to attend "Airmail City" at actor Shemar Moore's home, where they'll compete for a grand prize of $100,000.

"This is now my job," Youmans said. "I'm gone more times on the weekends than I'm home."

The weekends are when he participates in tournament play, to earn points that give him his current ranking. Two days a week, he practices by participating in leagues in Manchester and South Plainfield.

"At first, I was very bad," he said. "Then a couple local pros taught me how to throw a flat bag."

According to Joe Sorrentino, New Jersey director for the American Cornhole League, the appetite for cornhole has grown exponentially over the last few years. The state has more than 40 clubs — a 75% increase since 2020.

"From Bergen to Cumberland County, the Garden State Cornhole Alliance can help you find the club that is best suited for you," Sorrentino said.

