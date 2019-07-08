Cornholers to descend on Wildwood

In what organizers bill as the “largest cornhole tournament in New Jersey,” avid cornholers will be heading to Wildwood for the Official Wildwood Cornhole Tournament July 13th and 14th. For the uninitiated, cornhole is a game played with bean bags that players try to toss through holes in a board to score points. There is even an American Cornhole Association and an American Cornhole League which includes a pro circuit.

For the Wildwood tournament, the boards are placed 27 feet from each other with a board surface of 2x4 feet with the 6 inch hole situated 12 inches from either side. The tournament is 18+ on Saturday and 21+ on Sunday; the first place prize is $1000. The event takes place on the Wildwood beach between Oak and Wildwood Avenues and has been a tradition since 2010. Registration is $45 per team in advance and $50 the day of the tournament; you can find more information on the event’s website: wildwoodcornhole.com.

