Zinna's Bistro in Cranbury has some exciting news. They're expanding with a brand new restaurant not that far away and it's opening soon.

The new place is called Z Taco. The signs just went up about a week ago. It's going to be in Dugan's Corner Center on Route 33 in Millstone. It should be opening this month (May 2023).

Z Taco will offer tacos, obviously, along with tortas, which are Mexican sandwiches, and authentic Mexican desserts. I don't know about you but, this is my kind of restaurant.

Z Taco will be sharing its full menu soon so you can check it out, but, it looks like there will be beef, chicken, fish, chorizo tacos and more. Yum. It's going to be Taco Tuesday EVERYDAY at Z Taco. Yipee.

Mexican food is becoming more and more popular, so I'm sure this new place will be a hit. I can't wait to go when it opens.

Z Taco is hiring. They're looking for managers, servers, hosts, chefs, cooks and bussers. Check out the contact info below.

So now the Biztro Hospitality family has you covered for your Italian and Mexican cravings with these two restaurants.

While I was reading the comments on Z Taco's Facebook posts, I noticed a hint that another new restaurant is on the way, making that the third. An announcement is expected late spring/early summer.

Z Taco is located at 514 Route 33 in Millstone and Zinna's Bistro is located at 10 Cedarbrook Drive in Cranbury.

As soon as I get grand opening information for Z Taco, I'll let you know.