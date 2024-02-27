12 more bucket list places in New Jersey you have to visit

Sunrise in Asbury Park (Raquel Melody) / Canva

About a year ago I put together a list of 'bucket list' places you need to visit in New Jersey.

Our listeners came up with a pretty good list. But just like if you ask your wife how you could improve or what upgrades she'd like to make on your house, if you ask again a year later, you get a whole new list.

So we asked our listeners last week to come up with some places that might not be on your traditional list of places to see in New Jersey.

As usual, they did not disappoint. New Jersey 101.5 listeners are some of the most discerning, intelligent and informed listeners of any radio station in the world.

And they're never shy to give you their opinion or tell you when yours is full of you know what. So here are a few offbeat if not off-the-beaten path that are definitely worth the trip.

Pier Village - Long Branch. 

Pier Village
Grounds For Sculpture - Hamilton (Mercer County) 

Cowtown Rodeo - Pilesgrove. 

Google Maps
Gunnison Beach - Sandy Hook. (So you feel better about how you look naked)

Deep Cut Gardens - Middletown. 

Seal watching at Sandy Hook.

Google Maps
Statue of Liberty at Liberty State Park - Jersey City. 

Simona Dumitru/ Think stock
Lambertville - Hunterdon County. 

Google Maps
Batsto Village - Washington Twp. Burlington County. 

Hoboken - Hudson County. 

Google Maps
Leeds Point - Galloway. (birthplace of the Jersey Devil) 

Google Earth
Cape May-Lewes Ferry - Cape May. 

