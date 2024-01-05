If you’ve grown up in the New Jersey area, there's something about a fresh hoagie or a bagel that hits different. Everyone has their favorite deli in the area and I’d say for the most part everyone pretty much sticks to their go-tos.

There are so many different delis and bagel shops that have a lot of clout in the area because they’ve either been around for so long or they’ve gotten trendy because of social media. Whatever the case may be for why you have a soft spot for your favorite deli, it’s known that we’re all a little biased when it comes to this topic.

Hoagies are something that New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia take very seriously and there are so many different ways to make them. If I’m ever trying out a new place I usually am going to look up everything I can about it especially when it comes to something as important as hoagies (I don’t mess around when it comes to food).

Yelp is my go-to source when I’m going to try out a brand new place because you can get really solid feedback on everything. No matter if it’s restaurants, nail salons, vacation spots, or bowling alleys, you can pretty much find a review for any business or place right on Yelp. I was curious to know what the people of Mercer County collectively think the very best deli in the area is and I knew Yelp was just the place to get that information.

What Is The Most Highly Rated Deli on Yelp in Mercer County, NJ?

When you search best deli in Mercer County, the #1 deli is not exactly in Mercer County, it’s just outside of it in PA. So with that being said, the best Mercer County deli is really at #2 on Yelp’s list. That deli is Dolce & Clemente’s in Robbinsville, New Jersey. I have to say, it's one of my absolute favorites.

Dolce & Clemente’s is extremely well known throughout not only the county but the state as well. Guy Fieri has visited this stop multiple times for his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, so when people are passing through or visiting Mercer County, it’s for sure a stop on their list.

From prepared foods to hoagies and Italian cookies to their world-famous prosciutto bread, this Robbinsville gem is for sure deserving of this title. Dolce & Clemente's is open from 9 am to 5 pm Monday - Saturday and 9 am to 3 pm on Sundays.

