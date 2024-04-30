I'm a Jersey Girl through and through. I love New Jersey and I'm not afraid to say it.

We have it all here in the Garden State...beautiful beaches, mountains, two major cities to bounce back and forth between (New York and Philadelphia) and so much more.

Many celebrities proudly call New Jersey home including Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

Naturally, there are affluent areas and less affluent areas. There are towns where houses are in high demand and other towns where the houses are crumbling.

If you're considering a move to New Jersey or within New Jersey, you should definitely read this list.

Roadsnacks compiled a list of the Worst Towns to Live in New Jersey in 2024.

The study looked at things like the crime rate, average income, average home prices, the unemployment rate, and more.

I don't agree with some of the towns on this list, just so you know.

Let's go through them.

10. Burlington

Ok, there are areas within Burlington that aren't the best but there are also really nice sections. As a whole, I don't think Burlington belongs on this list. Click here for stats on the town.

9. Wildwood

Wildwood is a Jersey Shore town that is known for some wild behavior, pardon the pun. Its crime rate is almost triple the national average. The unemployment rate also runs high and there are many living in poverty in the town. On the flipside, there are also many big, expansive beach houses that many have trouble affording.

There are breathtaking areas of Wildwood like Wildwood Crest, also known as "The Crest." Click here for the stats on the town. It's a very popular town in the summer with a busy boardwalk.

8. Linden

The first thing I think of when I hear Linden is the conductor on the NJ Transit train yelling, "Next stop, Linden," on the way to Penn Station in New York City.

Because it's so close to the Big Apple, the cost of living is high, above the national average. Check out the town stats here.

7. Plainfield

Close to Newark and New York City, home prices are high, but so are poverty and unemployment rates. There are some beautiful homes though. Click here for the stats.

6. Millville

The crime rate is high in Millville making this town not so attractive. I don't know the area well, but it looks like there are some nice areas. Check out the town's stats here.

5. Vineland

The cost of living is high here and the average income is not. Check out the other stats by clicking here.

4. Camden

Camden certainly has a reputation. The crime rate is high. The unemployment rate is high. About a third of the residents live in poverty. There is a housing problem. Click here for more facts about the town.

3. Salem

Unfortunately, Salem has high crime and unemployment rates.

There is a historical part of town, which is pretty.

2. Bridgeton

Almost 40% of the town's residents live in poverty. For more stats on this once-prosperous town, click here.

1. Newark

Did you know Newark is the biggest city in New Jersey? As the article says, bigger isn't always better. The unemployment rate is almost double the national average. For more stats on the town, click here.

To see more information on all of the towns, click here.

