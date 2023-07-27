You Can Visit The Weirdest Wawa In The U.S In Wildwood, NJ
It's summertime at the Jersey Shore and there's one landmark down in Wildwood that you need to check out at least once if you're a Wawa fan.
If you're from New Jersey or PA, Wawa is an absolute staple. From their hoagies to Sizzzlys, you really can't go wrong if you stop in for a quick bite.
Of course, we have all seen our own local Wawas that have signs with big red letters and a bird, but this Wildwood, NJ location is definitely the coolest one in the entire country.
It gives a total old-school shore town vibe and I think it's such an amazing photo-op moment if you're heading down there this year for a trip. It fits in with the vibe of a lot of the other hotels and buildings down in Wildwood, so it makes sense as to why they chose to style this specific Wawa a certain way.
Wildwood is known for its throwback vibe and it gives it so much character. Wildwood is such a staple in New Jersey and has been bringing in crowds for decades and the town has kept that vintage doo-wop vibe ever since!
Just by the looks of it, you can already tell that it's a total tourist trap. It's understandable though. You'll never see another Wawa like this one! It's truly one of a kind.
This Wawa location is located at 418 West Rio Grande Ave in Wildwood, NJ, 08260. I'm sure locals would tell you to steer clear because of how crowded I could see it getting, but you have to take a picture with this one of a kind landmark!