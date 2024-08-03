Fries With That? Here’s Where to Find the Best Burger and Fry Combo in New Jersey

You want fries with that? We have another contender for the best burger in New Jersey

Finding the best burger in any state can be a wonderfully challenging task. You can find a life-changing burger in any corner of pretty much any state. And in New Jersey, we can take our hand-held foods very seriously.

This time, we're throwing fries in the mix too! LoveFood.com took a crack crowning the best with their list of The Best Burger and Fries in Every State. And for their pick for New Jersey? We're going to Middlesex County!

So where exactly is the best burger and fry combo in New Jersey?

White Rose Hamburgers - Highland Park

According to LoveFood, you can find the best burger and fries at White Rose Hamburgers, located at 154 Woodbridge Ave in Highland Park!

This is what LoveFood had to say about this decades-old gem:

The joint is open 24 hours and offers a wide menu, but it's the burgers customers come back for time and time again. The bacon double cheeseburger is a popular choice consisting of two beef patties layered with onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. The fries meanwhile more than hold their own, being impressively crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

As for their fries? Their classic fries don't miss, but their cheese fries with bacon are extra special.

Have you ever been to White Rose? If you're a burger lover, it deserve a spot on your must-go list!

