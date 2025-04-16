You know how some unexpected news can totally make your day so much better?

Wawa Day is April 16 celebrating Wawa's 61st anniversary

Let me be the first to wish you a Happy Wawa Day. It's the 61st anniversary of Wawa.

You can snag yourself some free Wawa coffee today (Wednesday, April 16), in honor of the store's holiday.

Woo hoo.

Wawa's opening its first store in Ohio

This day also marks Wawa entering its 10th U.S. state. The very first Wawa in Ohio is opening today.

Free coffee always tastes so much better than the coffee you have to pay for or make at home. Ha ha.

Get a free cup of Wawa coffee April 16

Feel free to stop into any Wawa today for a free cup today (April 16 only).

Get a free cup of self-serve, hot

It's the self-serve, hot coffee that's free. It can be any size up to 24 ounces and there's a limit of one cup per person.

I'm sure there's a Wawa near your home or on your way to work or school...probably more than one.

There are three Wawas within 10 minutes of my house. They're everywhere, so you shouldn't have to go out of your way to get your free cup.

Find a location near you by clicking here.

"Every year, Wawa Day is a time to reflect on our roots, honor all the people and the partners that have been part of our Wawa story and helped us achieve this tremendous milestone, and look ahead to the many ways we will continue to grow both our offering and our Wawa family, the Wawa CEO, Chris Gheysens, said in a statement.

Gheysens continued, "This April 16th, we invite our customers to join us for a cup of free coffee on us, celebrate good times by checking out some heart-warming videos of our customers on Wawa.com, and join us in welcoming Ohio to the flock as we begin our Midwest expansion. Cheers to 61 years!"

Enjoy your free coffee.

