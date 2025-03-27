🎤 After 70 years, this legendary crooner is hanging up his microphone

ENGLEWOOD — After a seven-decade career, legendary crooner Johnny Mathis has announced he is retiring from touring.

The 89-year-old “Twelfth of Never” singer is still on the road with his “Voice of Romance Tour.”

But on Wednesday, his team announced on Facebook that Mathis will perform his very last show on May 18 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Englewood, New Jersey on Sunday, May 18.

“While there are still some exciting concerts coming up, regrettably, all Johnny Mathis concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled,” Mathis’ promoter wrote on the social media site.

As the “Chances Are” crooner prepares to turn 90 years old on September 30, his team says that while Mathis has been touring and performing since 1956, his age and memory issues have accelerated, taking a toll on his physical health.

The Facebook statement concluded, “Johnny Mathis and his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis fans worldwide for your continued love and support of his music. It’s truly been ‘Wonderful, Wonderful,’” (a play on Mathis’ 1956 hit song).

Best known for his other popular hits like “It’s Not for Me to Say,” “Misty,” and “Maria,” Mathis has recorded 80 albums, 7 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide.

During his extensive career, he’s had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard’s pop album charts, according to his website.

Mathis still has four more shows before he retires. The next one is on April 10 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The final three are scheduled for April 26 in Shipshewana, Indiana, May 10 in Santa Rosa, California, and the finale on May 18 in Englewood, New Jersey.

Limited tickets are available for all four shows.

Anyone who had tickets for shows in June and beyond should contact the individual venues directly with questions. Refunds will be made through the original point of purchase.

