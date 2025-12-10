I have exciting news. The grand opening date is set for the new Walmart Supercenter in East Windsor.

East Windsor Walmart has converted to a Walmart Supercenter

It's not a newly built store, so it's more like a grand re-opening. It's the same store, but it's gotten a major upgrade. It's been converted to a Walmart Supercenter. That's a big deal. You're going to love it.

The Grand Re-Opening is December 13

The grand re-opening is happening on Saturday, December 13, starting at 10 AM and going on all day, until 5 PM.

First 250 customers get a $25 Walmart gift card

There will be a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials. The first 250 customers in line will get a $25 Walmart gift card (one per family). There will be treats, family-friendly activities, and more festive fun.

Stop by from 2 PM - 5 PM to catch an acoustic performance from country singer, Filmore, plus a meet and greet. You'll also see a performance by popular DJ Sharad as he spins some great vibes for the grand re-opening.

I checked on the progress about a month ago, and it was moving along nicely. I can't wait to see it, now that it's finished.

The store has been redesigned with bigger departments

The store has a new look, with redesigned, larger departments. There will be bigger displays and bolder signage drawing you in to take a look at all the new products.

The pharmacy has been reimagined with wider aisles, a more private checkout area, and a private screening room.

There's a full-sized grocery store within the store

There's a full-size grocery store within the store. The prices are low, and there's a big selection. The aisles are nice and wide, too.

The online pickup area has been improved, and delivery has been expanded.

You've got to see it for yourself. The grand re-opening is just in time for all your holiday party and gift-giving needs.

Annie Walker, Senior Vice President, East Business Unit at Walmart, said in a statement, "Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role."

The newly upgraded Walmart Supercenter is located at 839 Route 130 in East Windsor, NJ.

