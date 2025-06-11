Is Walmart Drone Delivery Coming to Pennsylvania?
Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service.
It's really taken off (no pun intended) so the retail giant is going to offer it in more cities around the country.
Walmart has made 150,000 drone deliveries
USA Today is reporting that Walmart has made over 150,000 deliveries to customers by drone since it first started offering the service four years ago, back in 2021.
I haven't experienced such a delivery, but I can only imagine it's like a scene from the futuristic, animated TV show, The Jetsons.
The Jetson family flies around in a spaceship instead of driving a car on the road. They also have a robot maid named Rosie.
It seems fitting that they would get a drone delivery. Ha ha.
Walmart is expanding drone deliveries to 5 more cities
Walmart has announced the expansion of drone delivery will include five new U.S. cites.
Are any of the newly added cities in Pennsylvania?
The cities are:
Atlanta, Georgia
Charlotte, North Carolina
Houston, Texas
Orlando, Florida
Tampa, Florida
Darn. Not this round, Pennsylvania. Hopefully, it will be available in the Keystone State soon.
Walmart headquarters are in Arkansas
Walmart drone service is already available in Dallas and Bentonville, Arkansas, which is where Walmart headquarters are.
With the expansion, Walmart will do drone deliveries from 100 Walmart stores.
Walmart leads the way with drone deliveries.
Greg Cathey, Senior Vice President of Walmart U.S. Transformation an Innovation, said in a press release, "This expansion of our drone delivery service marks a significant milestone in that journey. As the first retailer to scale drone delivery, Walmart is once again demonstrating its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our delivery offerings with a focus on speed."
