Have you ever seen what you thought was a UFO?

You know what a UFO is, don't you? UFO stands for an Unidentified Flying Object.

Have you seen the old Brady Bunch episode with the UFO? Ha ha.

I have never seen one, thank goodness. I think I'd be freaked out. I don't love the thought of aliens being close by. I know, I know, I've seen too many sci-fi movies, but who knows what's real and what's not.

You may be surprised though that there have been quite a few reported UFO sightings in New Jersey so far in 2024. More than I would have thought.

Yup. According to the National UFO Reporting Center (I never knew there was such a thing until recently) there have been 14 cases of people thinking they saw a UFO in New Jersey so far in 2024.

Let me break it down for you:

In January 2024 there were 3 reported UFO sightings in NJ

- January 1st in West Windsor Township. It was reported that there was a "circular reddish object seen in the sky around 12:20 am."

- January 3rd in Elizabeth someone reported seeing an orb in the sky when looking outside.

- January 21st in Farmingdale someone reported 3 flying objects near the moon.

In February 2024 there were 2 reported UFO sightings in NJ

- On February 5th in Delran someone reported seeing "a bright light sloop across the sky."

- On February 14th in Toms River there was a report of a star-like object "covered in a shroud of fog - mist. Then an umbrella-like fog mist was dropped."

In March 2024 there was 1 reported UFO sighting in NJ

- On March 3rd, there was a "strange light that was stationary. It split into two. Visibility was clear. At the same time saw two aircraft."

There were no UFO sightings in New Jersey in April

There were no reported UFO sightings in April in NJ.

In May 2024 there was 1 reported UFO sighting in NJ

It was in Bayonne. The report was from someone recording 2 military jets when they saw 7 UAPs (Unidentified Anomalopus Phenomena).

In June 2024 there were 7 reported UFO sightings in NJ

This is the last month of reports when I was writing this article. Check out the 7 reports by clicking here.

Crazy, isn't it?

