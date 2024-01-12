Should NJ shoppers be worried when they here a code?

Having worked in retail at one point in my life, I can tell you that many of them have some unique ways to announce on the intercom. Some people have very clear voices, while others sound like a mumbling mess.

Prior to my getting into media, my full-time career was in retail. And much like my media career, I've worn plenty of hats while climbing through the ranks.

For the majority of the time, I didn't have a need to use the store intercom. Sure there were exceptions, but by and large I was a behind-the-scenes kind of associate.

That changed, however, when I entered a sole customer service leadership role. It wasn't something I necessarily sought out, it just kind of happened.

From there on out, I would be using the intercom quite a lot. And I have to tell you, everyone knew when it was me.

Not only did I talk like an announcer while paging or making announcements, but I was also very loud at it.

So loud, in fact, that I probably could've gotten away with not using the intercom at all. And for as many who loved how I sounded, others couldn't stand my volume.

Anyway, as I continued in that role, I also learned about many of the secret codes we used. More specifically, the color codes and what they meant.

I also learned that when these were used, some customers got nervous that something bad was happening. But to be honest? Not every code is an indicator of danger.

And in case you ever wondered what those codes mean, here's a quick preview of the codes one New Jersey retailer uses. And although there are other, less serious codes, this particular list just focuses on emergencies.

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Knowing when you should leave could save you a little stress and keep the family safe while you're shopping. Here's what you should listen for. Gallery Credit: Kelso

Retail / Customer Announcement / Loudspeaker Canva loading...

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

WOW! Never before seen final moments of NJ's old Dover Mall Staples It was over 12 years ago on December 29, 2011, when the identity of the old Dover Mall Staples was officially gone forever. Here's a look at that final minute before the giant red sign came crashing down. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.