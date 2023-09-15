It's almost Spooky Szn. Are you excited?

Have your kids figured out what they're going to be for Halloween yet? The process of deciding on a costume is a big deal.

Nothing's better for kids than going out trick-or-treating, and filling their bags with treats, in the costume you couldn't wait to wear.

Want a really good idea for a cool and safe place to do some trick-or-treating?

Take your kids to the Trenton Thunder Ballpark. They'll love it.

This was really popular last year so they're doing it again. Don't miss out.

Go Trick-or-Treating at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

It's happening on Thursday, October 26th from 4:30pm - 8pm.

They're doing it a few days before Halloween so you can still go out in your own neighborhood on the actual holiday, if you wish.

Tickets are free to Trick or Treat at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark

It's a FREE EVENT but they ask that you RSVP so they know how many people to expect.

Everyone entering the ballpark that evening will need a ticket, so make sure you RSVP for everyone that plans on coming and having fun.

There will be an arrival time on each ticket, so make sure you follow that and only show up when your ticket says to. You won't be allowed to enter until the time on your ticket.

You'll be trick or treating throughout the Trenton Thunder Ballpark

You'll be trick or treating all around the concourse and up on the Suite Level. You will be able to buy food and drinks from the concession stands.

There will be a Halloween movie playing up on the big Video Board and a special performance by BC Discoveries at 5pm.

Reserve your free tickets now

You can reserve your FREE TICKETS right now by clicking here. You'll be able to pick what time you'd like to start if you grab your tickets early. Do it now.

It's such a fun time of year.

Happy Halloween!

The Trenton Thunder Ballpark is conveniently located at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton, NJ.

