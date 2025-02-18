Wow! Three of The Best Restaurants in the U.S. Are in NJ
Foodies, you're going to love this.
Even if you're not a foodie but just like trying new restaurants, you'll be interested in this too.
USA Today has named the best restaurants in America
USA Today has just named the Restaurants of the Year for 2025 and three of them are in New Jersey.
I've always thought the restaurants here in the Garden State are top-notch, but now it's confirmed.
I am a Jersey Girl, so I may be a little biased, but this list is proof.
This isn't a list where they've chosen a great restaurant from each state, you know, where each state has a winner.
These restaurants are just the best of the best.
Every state is not represented obviously, there are only 44 restaurants on this list.
I'd like to think that I've been to a good number of restaurants in New Jersey, but I know I haven't been to many in North and South Jersey.
I usually stick to restaurants in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) simply because that's where I live.
I tend to not go more than an hour or so for a meal.
Ok, let's get to this.
Three restaurants in NJ made the list
Here are the three restaurants in New Jersey that USA Today thought were so great that they should be named Restaurant of the Year 2025.
Canal House Station
The first one is Canal House Station in Milford (Hunterdon County).
Its five-course Sunday Dinner is just one of the things that makes this place so special. Farmhouse tables, an open kitchen, cookbooks scattered around, all make this a restaurant with lovely vibes.
For a full review from My Central Jersey, click here.
Steve's Burgers
Steve's Burgers is in Garfield (Bergen County) and calls itself New Jersey's fastest and freshest food.
It's an unassuming roadside stop on Route 46, but we all know that's where the best food is a lot of the time.
For a full review, click here.
Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro
Located in the quaint downtown area of Freehold Borough, Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro stands out.
USA Today calls Freehold Borough a "treasure trove of restaurants and its crown jewel may be Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro."
Presentation is everything here as they take on Indian classics and street food and elevate them.
For the full review, click here.
There you have it. Three more New Jersey restaurants to add to your dining bucket list.
Enjoy.
