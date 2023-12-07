This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Smallest Town

Lots of people from New Jersey believe they come from a small town. New Jersey is one of the smaller states, so with that comes small towns! Although your town may not be home to a ton of residents, nothing beats the population of Jersey’s smallest town. In total, New Jersey is home to 545 municipalities, but which is the absolute smallest. The Garden State is full of so many amazing places.

No matter where you go, there are so many restaurants, stores, experiences, and history packed into every inch of the state! Living in New Jersey my entire life has made me spoiled and I’m sure you feel the same.

No matter where you live in New Jersey you can get in the car and drive down the shore in the summer to get some beach time in, jump in the car during the winter to hang out in the Pocono mountains, or even get to 2 major cities pretty quickly like Philadelphia or New York. Whether you’re feeling a beach vibe, mountain vibe, city vibe, or suburban town vibe, you can get it all relatively easy by living in New Jersey and a lot of us take that for granted!

What is New Jersey’s Largest Municipality?

If you want to be in the heart of the hustle and bustle of New Jersey, you have to head to Newark. According to Wikipedia, Newark is the largest municipality in the entire state and is home to 311,549. If you’re more of a lowkey person, maybe New Jersey’s smallest town is more your speed…

What is New Jersey's smallest town?

According to Wikipedia, the smallest town in New Jersey as of 2023 is Walpack Township. It’s located in Sussex County and has a total population of 7 people. Yes, 7 people. The town itself is only 0.3 square miles. If you’re looking to move somewhere very lowkey and to keep to yourself, this may be the town in New Jersey you want to call home!

