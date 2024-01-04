I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the TGI Fridays restaurant in MarketFair, on Route 1 South in West Windsor, has abruptly closed its doors for good. The location has already been removed from TGI Friday's website.

36 TGI Fridays were shut down across the U.S.

According to 9News, the Princeton location wasn't the only restaurant in the chain to suddenly shut down, there were many others, 36 to be exact, in 12 states across the country. Click here to see the entire list.

New Jersey had the most locations closed

New Jersey had the most locations closed with 7. TGI Fridays Marlton has also shut down, along with Woodbridge, Hackensack, Wayne, Eatontown and Springfield.

Two Mercer County TGI Fridays are still open

Two remain open in Mercer County:

TGI Fridays Hamilton on Route 130 South in Hamilton (across from Hamilton Marketplace) is still welcoming guests.

TGI Fridays East Windsor is also still open for business. It's located on Route 130 North in East Windsor (in the Shop Rite shopping center).

The article states the shuttered restaurants were "underperforming" and the closures are "part of the brand's ongoing growth strategy."

Signs posted at all the closed locations read in part, "We regret to inform you that Fridays has made the difficult decision to close our doors at(the different locations) effective January 2, 2024."

TGI Fridays Princeton was a meeting spot for many locals

Like many in the Princeton area, I'll miss it. It's been a staple in MarketFair for many years. I loved hanging out with friends, drinking Mudslides, going on dates, and having family dinners.

I hope the space doesn't stay vacant for long. I wonder what will replace it.

I'll keep you posted.

