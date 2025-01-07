It’s safe to say that 2024 was Taylor Swift’s year. She’s been dominating headlines with her record-breaking Eras Tour, which has brought fans together worldwide.

Each concert feels like a celebration of her entire career, with every album getting its moment to shine.

From her country roots on Fearless to the pop anthems of 1989 and the more emotional side of her music on The Tortured Poet’s Department, Taylor’s showing us all just how far she’s come.

The tour’s even been credited for boosting local economies in every city she’s performed in. In my opinion, it’s one of the most fascinating tours in music history.

Taylor Swift is a music icon. From her re-recorded albums to her appearances at NFL games, it feels like Taylor is everywhere these days. She’s not just a musician, she’s a cultural icon.

Whether it’s through her music, her business moves, or her personal life, she’s got people talking nonstop.

With Taylor being the ultimate "It" girl right now, it’s no surprise that someone down at the Jersey Shore honored her with a beautifully decorated Taylor Swift-themed Airbnb because let’s face it, Swifties are some of the most loyal fans on the planet.

The Swift Suite is available for you to rent on Airbnb and it’s the perfect summer getaway down the shore.

This spot houses up to 8 guests with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Every room is totally decked out with Taylor memorabilia and is perfect for bachelorette trips, birthday parties, or even just a weekend getaway with your best Swiftie friends.

This adorable rental in Absecon, New Jersey is currently listed at only $193 per night! You can check out the full listening for yourself, here.

