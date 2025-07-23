Target is expanding this summer. The move is not surprising, since it's crazy popular right now.

Target is opening 8 new locations in the U.S. this summer

According to a silive.com article, eight new stores are opening this summer in six states, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Plans are in the works for the company to open three-hundred more locations over the next ten years.

READ MORE: Target ending a big customer perk July 28

New Jersey's new location is in Flemington

New Jersey's new location opening August 17 is in Flemington, the first Target store in Hunterdon County. It's on Route 202. It will have drive up and order pickup, as well as a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks inside.

Target To Report Earnings On Wednesday Getty Images loading...

Pennsylvania's new location is in West Chester

Paoli Pike in West Chester is the location of Pennsylvania's newest Target, opening August 17. This store will offer same-day delivery service for Target Circle 360 members, with next-day delivery service to everyone in West Chester. There will be a Starbucks and CVS Pharmacy inside too.

Get our free mobile app

New York's new location is in Astoria

New York's newest location opened on July 20 on 31st Street in Astoria. There is a CVS Pharmacy inside this store. It also offers same-day delivery for Target Circle 360 members, while everyone else in Astoria can get next-day delivery.

Target To Report Earnings On Wednesday Getty Images loading...

Target's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, John Mulligan, says, "With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community, and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life."

READ MORE: This is the most affordable grocery store in NJ & PA

For more information, click here.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker