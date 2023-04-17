Oh Doylestown, get excited, you're finally getting a Target. I hope your wallet's ready. Haha.

The Patch is reporting that after months of rumors, it's been confirmed that Target's opening a new store in the Doylestown Shopping Center on North Main Street.

Here's what I found out. It's going to be 73,000 square feet and will join other stores like Acme, Staples, Rite Aid, Famous Footwear, Starbucks, Wendy's, Turning Point, Penn Community Bank and more. You may remember, it's where Bon-Ton department store used to be. It closed back in 2018.

A Target spokesperson said, "We're excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience.to new guests in the Doylestown community with this new Target store."

Target has announced some big chances recently. The first, drive up returns. I love this one. Just like when you pickup an order, you'll be able to start the return on your Target app, pull into one of the designated parking spots when you get to the store and give the associate the item or items you want to return. You'll get your refund back on the card you made the purchase with.

The 2nd change is the ability to get your Starbucks order brought to your car while picking up orders or returning orders.

The 3rd change is one you may not be happy about. Target will start charging for bags for your pick up or drive up orders. Click here for more details.

There's no grand opening date set yet for the new Target in Doylestown. As soon as I find out, I'll let you know.

Target Doylestown will be located at 456 North Main Street.

